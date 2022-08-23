"I’m still at a loss for words" - Johnny Gargano breaks silence after returning to WWE

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano breaks silence after appearing on WWE programming for the first time in nine months.

Johnny was the heart of the black and gold brand during its prime. Being the first ever triple crown champion in NXT, Gargano has also won the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Ciampa. Last year, he was attacked by Grayson Waller and written off on television before eventually leaving the company after choosing not to renew his contract.

Fans have been speculating for months on where Gargano will go next. Last night, he returned to WWE where he cut a promo on the red brand before being interrupted by Theory. The segment ended with Johnny delivering a superkick to Mr. MITB.

Speaking on WWE Digital Exclusive, the 35-year-old superstar broke his silence after his shocking return to WWE:

“I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know. When you’re away for so long, I was away for nine months, like I said, and I was just kinda changing diapers and watching Bluey and doing the dad thing for a long time... To stand there and watch my name come up on the tron and see people go nuts, I’m like man, it’s really a relief. I feel like a huge weight is lifted off my shoulders now because people remember who I am, and now it’s time to get to work." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans were ecstatic to see Johnny Wrestling return to WWE. It will be interesting to see how his feud with former protege Theory unfolds.

Johnny Gargano explains his motive to return to WWE

The Rebel Heart's future was a big concern for fans as many specualted he would be heading towards All Elite Wrestling. However, the landscape in WWE changed when Triple H took over the creative process and now Gargano has made his way back to the company.

Johnny Gargano was inactive for over nine months as he was busy being a father. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion has a lot to accomplish in WWE, which motivated him to return to the company. Speaking to WWE Digital Exclusive, the 35-year-old superstar explained his motive for returning to the company:

“Well, I said that I came back for a lot of different reasons, but first of all, I wanted to be intercontinental champion, United States champion, WWE Champion. I wanna wrestle at WrestleMania, and there’s only one place you can do that, and that’s here in WWE. That’s why I came back, that’s why I am beyond proud to be here." [H/T - Fightful]

Johnny Gargano made a statement when he superkicked Theory after his return. It will be interesting to see if the two feud and whether the Money in the Bank contract could possibly be on the line.

Do you think Johnny Gargano will win the MITB from Theory? Sound off in the comment section.

