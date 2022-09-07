Johnny Gargano discloses the "fun coincidences" with his WWE return ahead of his first match on RAW

Former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano recently took to social media to talk about the coincidences ahead of his in-ring return on RAW next week.

Gargano returned to WWE on the August 22 edition of RAW in Toronto and will feature in a match on next Monday's edition of the red brand. Upon his return, the former DIY member has been at loggerheads against his former stablemate Theory. The 25-year-old interrupted Gargano's first segment back and also had a war of words with him on the latest episode of the show.

However, Theory's jibes did not deter the former NXT Champion as he took to Twitter to reveal some fun facts about his wrestling return. Gargano talked about how the building in Toronto, where he returned, was also where he won his first title in WWE. He also revealed that Portland, the location for RAW next week, was the last arena he wrestled in before the pandemic.

"We've had some fun "coincidences" with this return of mine..I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in @WWE. #TakeOverToronto.Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic. #TakeOverPortland."

You can check out the tweet below:

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in #TakeOverToronto.



Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic. We've had some fun "coincidences" with this return of mine..I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in @WWE Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic. #TakeOverPortland We've had some fun "coincidences" with this return of mine..I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in @WWE. #TakeOverToronto.Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic. #TakeOverPortland.

WWE fans react to Johnny returning to the ring

Many fans reacted positively to the message and posted photos and videos from the last time Johnny was in Portland.

One noted that they were there last time and will be attending Monday's episode of RAW.

The majority of fans sent well-wishes to Johnny Wrestling and said that they were excited to see him return to the ring after nine months away. One fan even called the occasion, and his message poetic.

Jack (-_•) @captaincupkicks @JohnnyGargano @WWE WOAH that’s so poetic that your return to action is in the last arena you were in front of a big crowd for that’s so cool and it’s gonna be such a special moment, I’m so excited to see you wrestling again!! @JohnnyGargano @WWE WOAH that’s so poetic that your return to action is in the last arena you were in front of a big crowd for that’s so cool and it’s gonna be such a special moment, I’m so excited to see you wrestling again!!

Xarus Lonestar @xaruslonestar @JohnnyGargano @WWE Was there in person at TakeOver. So proud to see the last hurrah of the black and gold era of NXT. So thrilled to see that you get to start a new one in WWE! @JohnnyGargano @WWE Was there in person at TakeOver. So proud to see the last hurrah of the black and gold era of NXT. So thrilled to see that you get to start a new one in WWE!

It will be interesting to see who Johnny Gargano will face this Monday on RAW and whether Austin Theory will get involved.

Are you excited for Johnny Gargano's return to the ring next week on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha