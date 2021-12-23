"I definitely felt very complete" - Johnny Gargano reveals when he decided to leave WWE

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has revealed that he made the decision to take time off from NXT a year ago.

The former NXT Champion is currently a free agent, as his contract with the company has expired. He had his last match in WWE at TakeOver: WarGames, which took place inside the steel structure. In the aftermath of the show, Gargano attempted to bid farewell to the WWE Universe, but was taken out by Grayson Waller.

During his recent appearance on Iron-On Wrestling with Gregory Iron, Johnny Gargano was asked if he had accomplished everything he wanted to do in NXT.

“I definitely felt very complete. I felt complete for the past year. This wasn’t a decision that came out of nowhere. This was a decision I decided a year ago. Luckily, it worked out to where me and Candice are having a baby. The baby really finalized my decision on what I wanted to do and how I wanted to take this time. I’m very much a guy where I could have stayed comfortable for a very long time and I love NXT, the door is open, I can go back whenever I want. WWE in general, I can go back whenever I want,” said Gargano. (H/T Fightful)

Johnny Gargano on if he has any plans to wrestle in the foreseeable future

Johnny Wrestling had an incredible run on NXT, and his matches with Tommaso Ciampa will always be memorable. During his time on the brand, he held the North American, Tag Team and NXT Championship.

When asked about his in-ring future, Gargano said he's a never say never guy, but he doesn't plan on getting into the ring anytime soon.

"I'm always a 'never say never guy' because you never know, but I don't plan on it. I planned on having this break and then I planned on having time with the baby. On the other side of that, I'm 34 years old and still in my prime. I'm hoping that this break give me more clarity on things, but I just want time away. I've been doing this for 16 years and I've never really been out of the bubble. When you're in the bubble, you're in it and going and you don't think twice about it," said Gargano.

It wouldn't be shocking if Johnny Gargano were to show up again on NXT. His immense talent helped put the brand on the map. However, fans might be more interested to see what he can accomplish in other promotions.

