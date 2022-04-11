Johnny Gargano comments on his wrestling future 

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has given an update on his wrestling future.

The first-ever NXT triple crown champion left WWE in late 2021, after deciding to let his contract run down. Gargano and his wife, fellow professional wrestler Candice LeRae, recently became parents to son Quill.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Johnny Wrestling stated how he is keeping his options open in regards to where he will wrestle next.

“My options are 100% open,” Gargano said. “And I watch everything, honestly. You can watch my YouTube video, I watch – me and Candice were watching AEW laying in the hospital room. We were watching NXT laying in the hospital room. We were watching Elimination Chamber laying in the hospital room. I literally watch everything. I’m a wrestling fan at the end of the day, and I enjoy good wrestling. I really enjoy watching my friends be successful. That makes me very, very happy." H/T Wrestling Inc

With the career that Gargano's had, he will have no trouble finding a new promotion to wrestle for. The only factor that he seems to quite rightly be taking into account right now is which move would be best for him and his family.

Johnny Gargano unsure of where he fits in right now in the wrestling landscape

During his time in NXT as one of their top stars, Johnny Gargano delivered many classic matches against top competition like Adam Cole, Andrade and Tommaso Ciampa.

Despite proving to be one of the best performers of his generation, Johnny Wrestling admitted to Chris Van Vliet that he does not know where he fits in the wrestling landscape at the moment.

“I don’t know really where I fit in right now in the wrestling landscape. But I also feel like the wrestling landscape changes not on a monthly, but a weekly basis. It’s one of the things where a new company could pop up, this person’s going to be in charge, or this person’s going to do this, or this person’s going to do that, or AEW’s doing this, or ROH is doing this, NXT is doing this. It literally changes on a weekly basis.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Regardless of when he decides to get back into the squared circle, Johnny Gargano's return to the ring will be celebrated by everyone both in and out of the business.

What do you think could be Johnny Gargano's next destination? Sound off in the comments!

