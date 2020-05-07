Johnny Gargano debuts new theme music during tonight's NXT

Johnny "I'm a bad guy in Wrestling" Gargano

You know someone has transitioned into a full-blown heel turn when they get themselves brand new entrance music. That's exactly what happened during tonight's episode of NXT on USA for Johnny Gargano.

'All heart No Soul'



New attitude. New @JohnnyGargano. NEW theme music 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jWXrIWFJXK — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2020

Sporting the motto "All Heart, No Soul" and a darker, harder theme song (no word yet on what it's called, nor do we have a video of it yet), "Johnny Wrestling" came to the ring ready to face his opponent for the night, Dominick Dijakovic.

His wife, Candice LeRae - who also turned heel during Gargano's Final Beat match against Tomasso Ciampa - made a change herself, dying her hair a light purple color to signify the change.

Johnny Gargano on tonight's NXT

Johnny Gargano defeated Dijakovic tonight, with the help of a distraction from LeRae. It's uncertain if this feud will continue on or if the pair will move on to a different program. In the meantime, it looks as if his archrival, Ciampa, is about to start a feud with Karrion (formerly "Killer") Cross, which means that it'll probably be a little while - at least - before these two former DIY partners cross paths again.

Then again, it's NXT - so you never know. But, still, Triple H said "no" so they'll probably hold off on that.