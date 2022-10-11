Johnny Gargano defeats his former ally on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano collided with his former ally Austin Theory in a singles match.

The two stars have history going all the way back to their time on the black-and-gold era of NXT. They were part of a faction known as The Way along with Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell.

The current Money in the Bank holder and the former NXT Champion have been involved in a feud since the latter made a surprise return to WWE on the red brand several weeks ago. Austin Theory confronted Gargano and was taken out with a superkick in the end.

On the season premiere of RAW, they went one-on-one for the first time on the main roster. During the bout, Theory hit Johnny Wrestling with a DDT on the ring apron. Gargano then delivered a spear to Theory through the middle rope.

The youngest Money in the Bank contract holder in WWE history locked Johnny Gargano in the Garga-No-Escape, the latter's own move, but he managed to break out and lock it in on his opponent.

After Theory came off the ropes, Johnny Gargano hit him with a superkick, sending the former to the outside. He then hit him with a DDT on the floor and delivered the Final Beat in the ring to emerge victorious.

