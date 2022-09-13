Johnny Gargano defeats former champion in his in-ring return on WWE RAW

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano competed in his first match this year on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. He took on former tag team champion and Alpha Academy member Chad Gable.

Gargano made an unexpected return to WWE on the August 22 episode of the red brand, which was held in Toronto. He was a part of the black-and-gold brand before his departure from the company.

During his return segment, Gargano was confronted by his former associate Austin Theory, the current Money in the Bank contract holder. The two stars were part of The Way in NXT, and they're currently involved in a feud.

Gargano's opponent on this week's RAW was revealed to be former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable. The two stars put on an entertaining match for the fans in Portland. Gable locked Johnny Wrestling in the Ankle Lock, but the latter managed to fight out of it.

In the end, Gargano hit Chad Gable with his One Final Beat finishing move to win the match. After the bout, Otis tried to attack the former NXT Champion, but he managed to fend him off and escape.

Austin Theory then showed up and struck Johnny Gargano from behind with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Did you enjoy Johnny Gargano's first match back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha