"The leather caught fire" - Johnny Gargano details incredible story behind his most iconic WWE attire

Luckily Johnny Gargano's NXT TakeOver entrance gear was tested out ahead of time.

This week, Gargano released one of his special Twitch streams on his YouTube channel that featured him going over all of his comic book-inspired ring gear that spanned across several NXT TakeOver events.

While speaking on his Iron Man gear that was featured on NXT TakeOver: New York, Gargano revealed that the entrance gear caught on fire days before he was scheduled to receive it.

“There is… a heck of a story behind this gear… Main Event Gear was making this jacket a week before and it caught on fire," Gargano said. "They told me and they had to at the last minute completely redo it, make it from scratch. As you can see, they had to use like… a different fabric, so this is not like normal fabric, this is not like leather because the leather caught on fire."

Johnny Gargano did not appear on AEW Dynamite this week

Last night, All Elite Wrestling was in Cleveland for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. While the company didn't advertise or even tease his appearance, fans were convinced that Johnny Wrestling would debut for the company last night.

Instead, we had the debut of the very nice, very evil Danhausen. But Gargano heard the chants of "Johnny Wrestling" last night and took to social media following the show to thank his fans.

"I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it. It's scary to step away because your insecurities say 'they'll forget about you' .. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWresting *heart emoji*," Johnny Gargano tweeted.

What do you think about Gargano's crazy story? What was your favorite NXT TakeOver attire of his? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

