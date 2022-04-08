"The right path will show itself to me" - Johnny Gargano talks about how long he may wrestle

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has revealed the age he would like to retire at during a recent interview.

The former NXT Champion departed WWE in December last year after choosing not to renew his contract. Gargano is currently waiting out his non-compete clause, with rumors emerging of him potentially moving to AEW.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Johnny stated that a part of him wants to hang his boots up for good when he gets to 40. With Gargano currently aged 34, fans could only have another six years of Johnny Wrestling.

"There is a big part of me that says I only want to wrestle until I’m 40 and that’s only six years away at this point. So, I feel like I have about five years left to maximize whatever I want to do in this,” Gargano said (H/T Wrestling Observer)

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



Our interview is up now on my podcast! He talks about his decision to leave WWE, becoming a father, his first date with



Check it out wherever you get your podcasts!

podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/why-did-johnny… What’s next for @JohnnyGargano ? 🤔Our interview is up now on my podcast! He talks about his decision to leave WWE, becoming a father, his first date with @CandiceLeRae (at Subway) and more!Check it out wherever you get your podcasts! What’s next for @JohnnyGargano? 🤔Our interview is up now on my podcast! He talks about his decision to leave WWE, becoming a father, his first date with @CandiceLeRae (at Subway) and more!Check it out wherever you get your podcasts! 🎧podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/why-did-johnny… https://t.co/ickqC6x4OK

Johnny Gargano's life goals changed after leaving WWE

In the same interview, Johnny Gargano mentioned that his dreams of becoming WWE Champion and wrestling at WrestleMania had changed thanks to his baby. For those unaware, he recently welcomed his first child along with his wife and WWE Superstar Candice LeRae.

Gargano stated that he wanted to stay home more and commit to the duties of fatherhood while juggling his other responsibilities.

"There's also things that change those dreams like having a baby, wanting to be home more. There's a lot of things I'm juggling right now. I'm just hoping that as this all plays out the right answer and right path will show itself to me."

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano Went with #SpiderManNoWayHome for the first movie in our theater with the little guy so of course we had to do it right! He definitely won't remember this.. but we sure will. (I'm sure he'll also be very embarrassed by these photos in like 15 years) Went with #SpiderManNoWayHome for the first movie in our theater with the little guy so of course we had to do it right! He definitely won't remember this.. but we sure will. (I'm sure he'll also be very embarrassed by these photos in like 15 years) https://t.co/gW2lTNtZmR

Gargano has not yet confirmed where his first post-WWE appearance will be, but as his no-compete clause draws to an end, fans will doubtless be speculating.

What do you think of Johnny Gargano's comments? Where would you like to see Johnny Wrestling pop up next? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy