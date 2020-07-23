Johnny Gargano explains why triple-threat matches 'suck'

On this week's episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano lost his triple-threat match against Roderick Strong and Bronson Reed. This loss cost him the opportunity to qualify for a crucial Ladder Match to determine the new NXT North American Champion at Takeover: XXX next month.

This match was confirmed as first of the several triple-threat matches that will be held as qualifiers over the next few weeks. This tournament was announced after Keith Lee confirmed that he has decided to relinquish his North American Title.

In the last few weeks, this is the second time when Johnny Gargano lost a huge opportunity to challenge for a title because of his loss in a triple-threat match. After losing his triple-threat bout tonight, Gargano immediately took to social media to revealed his honest take on such matches in WWE. It shouldn't be a surprise that he is not very happy with the stipulation.

Here's what Johnny Gargano had to say about triple-threat matches in WWE:

"First Finn blows it against Keith and stops me from becoming Double Champ and now Rick Strong gets squished by some guy named THICC BOI so I'm not in the North American Title Ladder Match?!!!! Triple Threat Matches SUUUUUUUUUUUUCK."

Triple Threat Matches SUUUUUUUUUUUUCK. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 23, 2020

Johnny Gargano and his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano was fighting alongside Tommaso Ciampa ever since the latter made his return to NXT earlier this year. Gargano then betrayed Ciampa, and the two battled it out for the 'last time'. That match marked the complete heel turn of Johnny Gargano.

Currently, Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae prefer working together as a heel duo. The 'power couple' wants to rule the Black and Gold brand by reaching the top of their respective divisions.

Before today, Johnny Gargano had a shot at the most coveted titles in NXT when he faced Finn Balor and Keith Lee in another big triple-threat match. Keith Lee eventually won that encounter and went on to face Adam Cole in a 'Winner Takes All' match that saw him win both the NXT Championship as we all the North American Championship.

It is possible that Johnny Gargano will have another shot at qualifying for the Ladder Match by the time this tournament ends. It will be interesting to see what WWE NXT has in store for the Superstar was once the biggest babyface of the brand.