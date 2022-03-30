"You’re buying a lottery ticket" - Johnny Gargano explains why WWE prefers to sign athletes from outside the indie circuit

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently elaborated on why WWE tends to go after external athletes rather than focusing on names from the independent circuit.

Gargano signed with WWE NXT in 2016. The athlete first made appearances at WWE's tryout camp without penning an official deal. In April 2016, Gargano officially joined the NXT roster. The 34-year-old star eventually became a prominent name on the brand alongside former teammate Tommaso Ciampa.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former NXT Champion said he finds logic in WWE's approach to maintaining an assortment of wrestlers.

"From what I understand they’re still going to sign indie people, but they want to go away from just the sole, full classes of indie people. Which is how it was originally as well, which I completely understand in the sense of where any NCAA person they sign, someone that comes from a different walk of life, that are just genetic freaks. (H/T - SEScoops)

He also cited the example of Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle to back up his statement.

That’s basically a lottery ticket. You’re buying a lottery ticket. This person could turn out to be the next Kurt Angle, you never know. So I totally understand bringing those people in, giving them opportunities and seeing what they turn out to be." (H/T - SEScoops)

Johnny Gargano reveals being offered a unique contract in NXT

Johnny Gargano has revealed that he was offered a unique contract with WWE's third brand early in his career.

Speaking about his early days in NXT on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Gargano said that he was suggested a contract where the veteran could work in WWE and the indie circuit simultaneously. He also heaped praise on William Regal for helping him showcase his talent.

"So we did the Dusty Classic, it went well, and William Regal was a big liaison for us that would always try to get us on the show every week because he knew there was potential there. He knew what he had in us. We would always hear this thing like, ‘Maybe we'll give you this weird contract, where you can still do indies and we will also have you do NXT,’ like when that was being discussed at the time." (H/T: Fightful)

After achieving notable success in NXT, Johnny Gargano made a few appearances on WWE's main roster in 2019. It would be interesting to see if Gargano returns to WWE someday.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh