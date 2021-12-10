Johnny Gargano has officially left WWE; considered a free agent

Johnny Gargano is now officially a free agent as he has not signed a new WWE contract with WWE. The now-former NXT superstar let his contract expire at midnight on Thursday/Friday morning.

The report came from FightFul Select which stated that Gargano's WWE contract was originally set to expire about seven days ago. However, he signed a week-long extension so that he could be able to work his match at NXT WarGames.

Now, with his contract under WWE completed, that also means that he doesn't have a non-compete clause in place either. If he wants Johnny Gargano is free to show up in any wrestling promotion he wants to right now.

It's also been noted that WWE pushed for Johnny to resign from the company again multiple times. But it seems that he feels he wants to work somewhere else than them and has passed on new contracts with the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

However, Gargano's and WWE's parting has been put as "extremely amicable" and the door for future collaborations has been deemed open for him.

Johnny Gargano will be missed dearly by his colleagues and WWE Universe

The last episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was an extremely emotional night for Johnny Gargano and the rest of the WWE Universe. We saw Gargano come to the ring and cut off an impassionate speech in the time he spent working for NXT with chants from the crowd begging him not to leave.

Not only do the fans have a soft place in their hearts for Johnny Wrestling but a lot of his colleagues admire and love him deeply as well. After the closing segment of NXT, we saw him joined by former #DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa, NXT superstar Kyle O'Reilly, and Shawn Michaels join him in the ring.

Johnny Gargano will always remain special to WWE for the amazing moments he created during his incredible tenure in NXT. But now it's time for him to move on to newer things in his wrestling career.

