"I could show up anywhere" - Johnny Gargano gives an interesting update on his future

If you want Johnny Gargano in your favorite wrestling promotion bad enough, chant his name -- he might just show up.

Last night Johnny Gargano launched his TheJohnnyWrestling Twitch channel. He spent two hours talking to his fans about a variety of subjects ranging from professional wrestling to Henry Danger to comic books and action figures.

Regarding where he might turn up next, he advised his fans to engage in chants of Johnny Wrestling at their favorite wrestling show if they want Gargano to make an appearance there in the future.

"The Johnny Wrestling chants, they mean the world to me, and if you chant Johnny Wrestling somewhere loud enough, you never know what could happen," Johnny Gargano said. "I could show up anywhere at this point. That's real. I'm free to do whatever I want. So, if someone wants to see me bad enough, those Johnny Wrestling chants come in, I'll hear 'em. I watch everything. So, you never know."

Johnny Gargano's WWE contract expired on December 10

Johnny Wrestling signed a one-week contract extension with WWE NXT to get him through NXT WarGames and the following show on Tuesday, where he was laid out by Grayson Waller at the end of the show.

Johnny Gargano's contract expired a few days later, and he is now officially a free agent. While it's unknown when and where he might show up next, if All Elite Wrestling is an option, you can bet Gargano hopes to hear some chants of Johnny Wrestling on AEW Dynamite over the next couple of weeks.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information when it comes to the free agency of Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



(I reuploaded it to my channel for those who couldn't make it)



This was my favorite part.. The response to my first stream last night was freaking wild! You all sure know how to make a kid feel special! THANK YOU guys! Hopefully it was good..(I reuploaded it to my channel for those who couldn't make it) Twitch.TV/TheJohnnyWrest… This was my favorite part.. The response to my first stream last night was freaking wild! You all sure know how to make a kid feel special! THANK YOU guys! Hopefully it was good..(I reuploaded it to my channel for those who couldn't make it) Twitch.TV/TheJohnnyWrest…This was my favorite part.. https://t.co/qmT1WLjMe8

What do you make of Johnny Gargano's comments? Where would you like to see him show up next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Johnny Gargano's Twitch channel with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Where should Johnny Gargano go next? AEW Back to WWE 0 votes so far