Johnny Gargano details which two current female NXT stars hold a "special place" in his heart

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently revealed why he resonates with NXT upstarts Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

Perez and Jade are in their early 20s and are two of the brightest stars in WWE today. They are currently honing their craft in the company's developmental brand, NXT.

During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, the former NXT Champion explained why both women struck an emotional chord with him.

"Cora Jade and Roxanne, in general, have a special place in my heart because they’re kind of just like me, they’re fans growing up that dreamed of wrestling for WWE and dreamed of doing this,” he said. “Now those two girls are getting the opportunity to go out there and live their dream and show their passion to the world and make things happen. So, I am super happy to see those two get an opportunity." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Perez and Jade recently captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. However, this past Tuesday, Jade betrayed her tag team partner as she hit her from behind, costing the 20-year-old a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Johnny Gargano on why he decided to leave WWE

After working for the company for six years, the 34-year-old star decided not to resign with WWE after his contract expired. Despite being one of the most popular stars of the former black-and-gold brand, Gargano departed the company in December 2021.

During the same conversation with Good Karma Wrestling, Gargano noted that he left the promotion to spend time with his family.

"I had this guaranteed contract with WWE I could take for a lot of money, and I could come back and I could keep doing what I’m doing. I just knew that with the baby on the way, I didn’t want to have anyone else being in control of my time, because I’m really only getting one shot at this. Me and Candice only plan on having one kid, so I want to be there and try to experience everything I can with Quill for his first year before I do anything else." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Since leaving WWE, Johnny Gargano is yet to step back into the ring. Instead, he is focusing on his personal life after welcoming his newborn son Quill into the world.

