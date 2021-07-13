WWE's resident Marvel superfan Johnny Gargano gives his opinion on Loki ahead of the season finale (Exclusive)

There is no questioning the fact that Johnny Gargano is the biggest Marvel superfan in the WWE locker room. There are a few contenders who could compete with him like Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, and MVP, but it is Gargano who takes the cake.

One of the more popular shows right now is Marvel and Disney's Loki series. The show starring Tom Hiddleston is currently in its first season and runs for six episodes.

With the season finale upon us, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino asked Johnny Gargano for his opinion on what could possibly happen.

Gargano addressed some existing fan theories regarding a well-known Marvel character known as Kang the Conqueror and even gave his own theory as to who could be the big baddie behind the TVA (antagonists of the series).

"Oh boy that's tough man ! There's so many good theories around and everyone wants it to be Kang, but the way the story is going it makes sense for it to be kind of a King Loki. If you want to dive into the dynamic of like...he didn't change...he just wanted to take control of everything. That does make sense for like the journey he's been going on. Where he would face the different versions of himself that didn't meet Sylvie. Obviously I would like it to be Kang as well, but I guess story wise another version of Loki will make sense." said Johnny Gargano.

Many fans, like Johnny Gargano himself, will have their eyes glued to the screen come Wednesday as they look forward to the season finale of the hit show Loki.

Johnny Gargano has worn Marvel-inspired gear on a number of occasions

As mentioned earlier, Gargano is a resident Marvel superfan in WWE. The former NXT Champion has an undying love for the comics and movies alike and has used it as inspiration for a lot of his ring gear.

The leader of The Way has made appearances at a number of NXT TakeOvers, dawning gear inspired by Marvel characters.

He has worn ones that pay tribute to the likes of Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Carnage, The Punisher, Thor, Captain America, Venom, Star-Lord, and Dark Phoenix.

TakeOvers are made all the more special, as fans cannot wait to guess and see what Marvel-inspired gear Johnny Gargano comes out in next. Hopefully, he keeps the trend alive for as long as possible.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kaushik Das