Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano gives an update on his in-ring return

Former WWE and NXT star Johnny Gargano provided an update on when he'll be back in the wrestling ring.

Fans haven't seen Johnny Gargano in action since early December 2021, when the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion gave a heartfelt speech saying goodbye before being attacked by Grayson Waller.

With Johnny Wrestling choosing not to renew his WWE contract, the wrestling world is his oyster. The former NXT Champion took to Twitter to tell fans what his schedule looks like at the moment:

“The response to me posting my booking email has been wild! For the next few months, I’m only doing select signings as it allows me to be home as often as possible & still get that fan interaction that I’ve been missing. When I’m ready to return to the ring...I promise you’ll know!" (H/T - No DQ.com)

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I'll be back 100%.. and we're gonna tear it up! Trust me.



Here's a picture of Quill to make this 2nd Tweet worth it. But for now.. I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I'll be popping up at.And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I'll be back 100%.. and we're gonna tear it up! Trust me.Here's a picture of Quill to make this 2nd Tweet worth it. But for now.. I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I'll be popping up at.And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I'll be back 100%.. and we're gonna tear it up! Trust me. 😀Here's a picture of Quill to make this 2nd Tweet worth it. https://t.co/TPShucMZYL

Recently, Gargano, along with his wife and fellow wrestler Candice LeRae, welcomed his first child, Quill, into the world, with the newborn being Gargano's obvious number one priority at the moment.

Johnny Gargano's opinion on NXT 2.0

The creative shift in direction for NXT surprised many in the wrestling world. Gargano was a mainstay and very much the heart and soul of the old black & gold version of NXT.

However, in an interview with Sanchez Taylor from WrestleTalk, Gargano stated how he knew that change was coming to NXT:

"It’s just one of those things where I don’t think there was any moment in particular that was like, ‘Oh wow, things are way different now.’ We knew that a rebrand was coming, but like anything in wrestling, things change all the time. Things constantly evolve. We just talked about earlier in this interview, how if you do something for so a certain way, things get boring and you kind of need to refreshen things sometimes." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Johnny Gargano praised the ability of the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker:

“I feel like Bron Breakker is a diamond. There’s so many people I can name that I feel like are really taking advantage of the opportunities they’re given right now but Bron is definitely one of them that I believe in.” (H/T - WrestleTalk)

After creating an incredible legacy on the old version of NXT, Johnny Gargano stepped away from WWE's third brand. Currently, young superstars like Breakker and Carmelo Hayes are firmly carrying the WWE NXT torch.

Edited by Abhinav Singh