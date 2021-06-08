"Every time I do something, people move the goalpost." - Johnny Gargano on his NXT evolution

Former NXT and North American Champion Johnny Gargano has revealed just how his time on the black and gold brand has helped him develop as a wrestler. NXT's first Triple Crown winner expressed his feelings about fans' expectations and assumptions of himself during Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast.

Gargano discussed how divisive he was as a performer. He commented on the fact that people seem to either love or hate him and that his detractors have helped fuel his growth in NXT.

"It became 'Oh Johnny is just a great tag team guy', and then DIY broke up. Then me and Andrade had these matches like, 'Oh well, he's just a great singles guy, but can he tell a story?'. Then me and Tomasso had our feud and it become,' Oh, he can tell a story, but what's his character'." Gargano stated.

He continued on, going into how expectations for him seemed to be constantly changing. Johnny Gargano also attributed his time in The Way as proof he can play a captivating wrestling character.

"Every single time I just try to reach them goalposts that people keep moving. I feel like every time I do something people move the goalpost and I gotta try to get that goalpost now, waiting to see what the next thing is." He continued.

Johnny Wrestling expressed no ill feelings towards the NXT faithful. In fact, he illustrated that this challenges him as an artist and creative.

Johnny Gargano looks to prove himself further at NXT In Your House

Gargano at NXT In Your House

Johnny Gargano is looking to once again reach these ever-changing goalposts. On June 13th, Johnny TakeOver will be involved in the biggest match of the night when he challenges for the NXT Championship in a Fatal 5-Way.

The match will showcase current NXT Champion Karrion Kross defending his title against some of NXT's top stars. The rest of the field will consist of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne. Maybe Johnny Gargano will reclaim that TakeOver magic to reclaim NXT's most prestigious prize.

Do you think Johnny Gargano will become a two-time NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver: In Your House? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

