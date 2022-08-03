Johnny Gargano names two multi-time WWE Champions as his wrestling dads

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano names Triple H and Shawn Michaels as his wrestling dads.

Johnny Gargano was known as the heart and soul of the black and gold brand during its prime. Gargano has won every men's title in NXT history, delivering classics against the likes of Andrade, Adam Cole, and Tommaso Ciampa.

He was often compared to Shawn Michaels during his run in the company. He has also regarded himself as one of the biggest fans of The Hearbreak Kid on several occasions. Speaking on "What's NeXt?" stage show at Starrcast, Gargano calls out fellow DX members as his wrestling dads:

"To go from that to him being my NXT dad, being my wrestling dad, him and Hunter are my wrestling dads, is literally wild. I remember when he started in NXT and Shawn started coming around more, he was dipping his toes into maybe helping around NXT a bit, helping out with Hunter. I remember me and Tommaso were walking down a hallway in the Performance Center, and we saw Shawn standing there, and we’re like, ‘We’re not ready to say hi to him yet, we’re not ready to say hi to him yet.’ [H/T - Fightful]

Gargano has paid tribute to the former world champions on numerous occasions during his run. It will be interesting to see if he returns to WWE with Triple H in-charge.

Johnny Gargano says Shawn Michaels is the greatest superstar to ever do it

Shawn Michaels is known as one of the greatest wrestlers of the past few decades. Apart from winning several world championships, Michaels has created a legacy of his own in the world of professional wrestling.

Johnny Gargano, who is a huge fan of the Heartbreak Kid, loved working with his idol in NXT. Speaking on the same show, he said how he feels that Michaels is the greatest superstar to ever perform in a squared circle:

"I know that’s an opinion-based thing, but for my money, Shawn Michaels is the greatest to ever do it, and to have the greatest to ever do it in my back pocket whenever I need an opinion on something or whenever I need advice, it’s just such an incredible asset to have, him and Hunter both." [H/T - Fightful]

Gargano holds Triple H and Shawn Michaels highly and even takes advice from them whenever he needs it. It will be interesting to see what Gargano does next in his career.

