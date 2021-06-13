"That title run was an embarrassment" - Johnny Gargano on his NXT Championship reign

On April 5, 2019, at NXT TakeOver: New York, Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole in a two-out-of-three falls match to win the vacant NXT Championship. Regarded as one of the best WWE matches in recent memory, it ended with a satisfying championship win for the heart and soul of NXT.

Gargano's run as champion wasn't as glorious as his win over Cole. Almost two months later, at NXT TakeOver: XXV Johnny Gargano lost the title to Adam Cole, who went on to hold it for a record-setting 403 days.

In the NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference, Johnny Gargano discussed his run as NXT Champion and his thoughts leading into the title match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

"That title run was an embarrassment. The NXT Twitter account asked people a few months ago what their favorite NXT TakeOver match was and the name Johnny Gargano trended because I was in so many answers. There's always this debate of the mount rushmore of NXT and I'm on about 75% of those lists." Johnny Gargano went on, "But that 25%, that's what eats me alive. This Sunday, I win the NXT Championship again and I kill that 25%, I will leave no doubt. Johnny Gargano is the man in NXT" said Gargano

Johnny Gargano on how this NXT Championship win will be different from the last

Gargano is set to challenge for Karrion Kross' NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a fatal 5-way which also includes Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly.

In the aforementioned press conference, Gargano also explained how he intends for his upcoming championship win to be different from his first one:

"I think [this title win will be] way more satisfying for different reasons. The last time I won the NXT Championship, I was more worried about the climb than the view from the top of the mountain." Gargano continued, "I went on such an emotional journey to get to that title, to get to that moment where I made Adam Cole tap out in front of the Barclays Center."

"It was such an emotional night, but I did that for people who believed in me, the people that chanted Johnny Wrestling." Gargano added, "Now, I wanna win this championship for the people that don't, for the people that doubt me, for the people that keep moving the goal post on all my accomplishments, for the people who think that I don't fit the mould for what the face of the company looks like. I wanna hold that title again to throw it in their face." said Gargano

What do you make of Johnny Gargano's comments about his title run? Who do you think will walk out of NXT TakeOver: In Your House as the NXT Champion?

