"What you're seeing on television is as close to the real Johnny Gargano as you're gonna get" - Johnny Gargano on his stint as a bad guy in NXT

NXT's first Triple Crown Champion, Johnny Gargano, has opened up with Ryan Satin about playing a villain in the black and gold promotion. Gargano made an appearance on Satin's Out Of Character podcast to discuss a variety of things, from his "beef" with WWE FOX's Twitter page to the current NXT landscape.

The former NXT North American, Tag Team, and World Champion went in-depth about playing the role of a bad guy for the show. He explained that the current version of Johnny Gargano is as close to the real-life man the audience has seen to date.

"We've known each other for a long time. You can see how I act in real life. What, with blocking WWE on FOX and what not, so it's funny cause people would think that when I was the lovable underdog Johnny Gargano they think that that is the real Johnny Gargano, but it's horrifying to say, what you're seeing on television right now is as close to the real Johnny Gargano as you're gonna get." Gargano Stated.

Johnny also went onto explain that he was having a lot of fun playing his current character. He expressed that he enjoyed the freedom of being able to "do anything and get away with it." Gargano also recalled his time in the indies, where he played the heel for much of his time in varying promotions.

Johnny Gargano is set to compete for the NXT Championship at In Your House

Although no longer NXT's most lovable wrestler, Gargano has still maintained his streak of success in the promotion. Johnny only recently lost his North American title to his ongoing rival Bronson Reed, capping off an impressive reign.

Johnny Wrestling is now set to insert himself back into main title contention. It was announced that Gargano would take part in a Fatal 5-Way at In Your House for the NXT Championship. The match will include current title-holder Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne.

The bout basically features the cream of the crop in terms of NXT talent. Will bad guy Gargano manage to weasel out of the match as Champion? The NXT Universe will know come June 13th.

