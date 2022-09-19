"We will always be linked together" - Johnny Gargano on a possible reunion with 3-time champion on WWE RAW

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has commented on potentially reuniting with his former rival and tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa on WWE RAW.

The two stars were major names during their time in the black and gold era of NXT. They were part of the DIY tag team and won the tag team titles. The two men then had an intense rivalry after Ciampa betrayed Gargano.

They're currently part of the red brand, with Johnny Wrestling playing a babyface and Ciampa playing a heel. Tommaso Ciampa has been associated with The Miz since his arrival on the main roster. Meanwhile, Gargano has been in a feud with Austin Theory since his return to the company a few weeks ago.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Johnny Gargano shared his thoughts on whether there could be a DIY reunion on RAW.

“You never know. Me and Tommaso [Ciampa] obviously have been linked forever. As long as we are both in the same company, even if we’re not in the same company, I think we will always be linked together. I think D.I.Y. will always be linked together the same way you think about — luckily, I’m not comparing us to them but I mean, look at Shawn Michaels and Triple H," said Gargano. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Johnny Gargano says he and Tommaso Ciampa will forever go hand-in-hand

The former NXT Tag Team Champions had great matches and feuds during their time on the black and gold brand. It didn't matter whether they were friends or rivals, they always put on enticing matches for the fans.

Johnny Gargano stated that he and Tommaso Ciampa will always be linked together, much like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who have been inseparable, whether as friends or foes. He went on to add that it was impossible to predict what would happen between the former DIY members.

"You think about Shawn Michaels, you think about Triple H. You think about Triple H, you think about Shawn Michaels. So they kind of go hand-in-hand whether it’s foes or friends and I think the same can be said about me and Tommaso. As foes or friends, we will always be linked together so you never know what can happen.”

Johnny Gargano made his WWE in-ring return against Chad Gable on the latest episode of the red brand. He is currently involved in a feud with Austin Theory, while Ciampa and The Miz are involved in an angle with Dexter Lumis.

Would you be interested in a DIY reunion? Sound off in the comments below!

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far