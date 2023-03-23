Johnny Gargano on potentially reforming top WWE tag team

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has addressed the possibility of reforming his popular tag team, DIY, with Tommaso Ciampa.

During their early stint in NXT, Gargano and Ciampa made a name for themselves as a duo. They also won the tag team championship while competing in several well-received matches.

Both stars are now signed to the RAW brand. Meanwhile, Gargano was recently asked by Catch Club if he and the former NXT Champion will ever join forces on the main roster.

"You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

While fans want to see the two stars reunite, it may be a while before Gargano and The Blackheart possibly join forces since Ciampa is currently recovering from an injury. He has not been seen on WWE TV since September 2022, as he had to undergo hip surgery.

Two of WWE's top tag teams will compete for gold at WrestleMania 39

In what is being billed as one of the biggest tag team matches in WrestleMania history, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will attempt to dethrone the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

After months of solid storytelling and Owens denying teaming up with Zayn, the two stars are finally on the same page. The reunited duo is looking to end The Usos' 612-day reign as champions on The Show of Shows.

In an angle that has showcased elements of betrayal, family, and trust, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39 is sure to be a memorable one.

Which team will leave WrestleMania 39 with the undisputed tag title? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

