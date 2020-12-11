Johnny Gargano reveals why he aligned with Austin Theory (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino recently spoke to Johnny Gargano about his current situation in WWE NXT. The North American Champion discussed various NXT topics, including his new alliance with Austin Theory.

Johnny Gargano began by mentioning that he worked with Theory in EVOLVE in early 2019. He said he knew after their two matches together that the up-and-coming Superstar, who is still only 23, had a bright future.

“I wrestled Austin Theory in EVOLVE a couple of years ago and I always saw something, even before he was with WWE. I always saw he had potential, I always saw that he could develop into something big in the future. Obviously you look at the kid and he’s got all the gifts in the world. All the gifts I don’t have – I was not built that way. I was not given that gift!”

Johnny Gargano’s current NXT storyline

Johnny Gargano defeated Damian Priest and Leon Ruff to become a three-time North American Champion at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event last week. He picked up the victory thanks to some assistance from Austin Theory, who had been working under a ghost mask to hide his identity.

Although Johnny Gargano does not believe he has the same natural ability as Theory, he thinks he can help his co-worker in other ways. Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae, also has a new ally on NXT television recently, Indi Hartwell.

“I feel like I do have a certain gift that I can help teach and help mould. I think the same can be said about Indi Hartwell as well. You look at Indi and you look at Austin Theory, they look like they were made in a lab. They’re the prototype. They’re basically, if you look at them and you’re like, ‘Oh, these guys are the stars.’ You look at them and say, ‘Man.’ You look at their size, look at their athleticism, their strength, everything they have, honestly. They’re first-round draft picks, easily.”

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have established their characters with NXT fans in recent years. The former NXT Champion hinted that fans will see a different side to their new allies in the coming months on Wednesday nights.

“Me and Candice, we were not given those gifts but we were given something else, and we feel like we can make Indi and Austin more complete. And we feel like with our act, we can bring out a different side of Austin Theory and a different side of Indi Hartwell that people haven’t seen on camera yet, and that’s very exciting.”

Watch the interview above to hear Johnny Gargano’s thoughts on several other NXT topics. He also discussed Tommaso Ciampa, Pat McAfee, and his Marvel-inspired ring attires.

