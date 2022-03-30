Johnny Gargano reveals that he was almost offered unique NXT contract

It was quite the journey for Johnny Gargano to get his first contract with WWE's developmental brand NXT.

Johnny Wrestling had already been in the business for 10 years before he debuted in the 2015 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. However, it wouldn't be until 2016 that he officially signed with WWE.

In an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Gargano discussed his early days in WWE NXT with Tommaso Ciampa, revealing that at one point, WWE was going to set them up with unique contracts:

"So we did the Dusty Classic, it went well, and William Regal was a big liaison for us that would always try to get us on the show every week because he knew there was potential there," Johnny Gargano said. "He knew what he had in us. We would always hear this thing like, ‘Maybe we'll give you this weird contract, where you can still do indies and we will also have you do NXT,’ like when that was being discussed at the time."

However, that deal never came to be. Gargano went on to state that WWE realized their error before presenting the contracts:

"[Samoa] Joe was gonna be under it when he was initially brought in. It was a weird thing that never ended up happening because legal was like, ‘Wait a minute, what are we doing here? We can't do this.’" (H/T: Fightful)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette

He change his style, body dysmorphia, and so much more. Johnny Wrestling is on the Sessions today!! We got into SO much stuff. He’s a brand new dad that was fresh off his first blow out, we get into his time with NXT, when he’s getting back into the ring, willHe change his style, body dysmorphia, and so much more. @JohnnyGargano Johnny Wrestling is on the Sessions today!! We got into SO much stuff. He’s a brand new dad that was fresh off his first blow out, we get into his time with NXT, when he’s getting back into the ring, willHe change his style, body dysmorphia, and so much more. @JohnnyGargano https://t.co/fhABmv1KrQ

Johnny Gargano on how Triple H got him a full-time deal with NXT

Johnny Gargano revealed when WWE finally sent him and Tommaso Ciampa to Pittsburgh for their medical testing, Ciampa's results were bad because of his injured shoulder. This prompted Triple H to pitch having them signed to full-time deals so WWE could take care of Ciampa's surgery:

"They sent us to Pittsburgh to get medical [examinations], to get the process going. Tommaso’s medical came back bad because his shoulder or something needed surgery and Hunter was like, ‘Well if his shoulder needs surgery, why don't we just sign them, move them to Orlando, and we'll pay for the surgery and everything, and we'll just give them a full-time deal," said Gargano. (H/T: Fightful)

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano Went with #SpiderManNoWayHome for the first movie in our theater with the little guy so of course we had to do it right! He definitely won't remember this.. but we sure will. (I'm sure he'll also be very embarrassed by these photos in like 15 years) Went with #SpiderManNoWayHome for the first movie in our theater with the little guy so of course we had to do it right! He definitely won't remember this.. but we sure will. (I'm sure he'll also be very embarrassed by these photos in like 15 years) https://t.co/gW2lTNtZmR

Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa would eventually find their places in WWE. Over the next few years, the two would become main-eventers for the brand, first teaming together in classic matches, then feuding in a now-iconic series of NXT Takeover events.

What do you make of Johnny Wrestling's comments? Are you surprised that WWE considered offering such abnormal contracts? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

