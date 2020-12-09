Since AEW and NXT went head to head on Wednesday nights, it's fair to say that overall AEW has been winning the battle in the ratings, despite both shows being fantastic. Wednesday nights have become 'wrestling night' for many hardcore fans. We recently spoke to Johnny Gargano and he opened up about what NXT can do to increase ratings.

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano was recently interviewed by SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino. During the interview, Johnny Gargano was asked about what he felt NXT could do to increase their ratings. Gargano felt that the NXT Superstars just needed to put their heads down and continue the hard work. He also spoke about NXT's women's division, calling it must-see:

"We just do what we can. We do our jobs. We keep our head down and we just do what we're capable of doing. I feel like our locker room is incredibly talented, I think I said that already. I think we've all been doing this for a very very long time and I think when you put our locker room based on talent, based on what we bring to the table... if you look at our women's division, our women's division is must-see, our women's division is the best in wrestling, no doubt in my mind, any company in the world. Our women's division is absolutely out of this world and is absolutely must-see and I think we've shown that too. Our women main-eventing time and time again and killing it time and time again, it's so amazing to be able to see that. I think that's how the depth of NXT works. I think we have a very deep locker room, a very deep roster to where someone can main event one week and the next person could the main eventing another week. They could be opening one week, they could be main eventing the next week. I think we have a very star studded locker room and we're all going to be doing our job, putting our head down and giving our all in the ring and put the best show out their possible."

Johnny Gargano won the NXT North American Championship at TakeOver: WarGames last weekend, becoming the first ever three-time winner. He won the title in a triple threat match against Leon Ruff and Damian Priest, after a little help from Austin Theory.

