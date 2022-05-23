Johnny Gargano's advice to new WWE Performance Center recruits 

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently detailed what advice he would relay to the new recruits who come into the company's Performance Center.

Unlike many of WWE's latest young recruits, Gargano had a wealth of experience in the wrestling business before signing with the company in 2015. During his tenure, he captured the NXT Championship and North American Championship. However, his contract with the promotion expired in December last year.

Speaking on the Bob Culture podcast, Gargano highlighted what advice he would have for many of WWE's new signings, who are just starting their wrestling journey.

"Never lose that wrestling fan inside of you. That is what’s going to help you treat people how they should be treated, but also wrestle how you should wrestle … I always kind of try to think, ‘What can I do that would make little Johnny Gargano lose his mind?’ … Wrestling does suck at times, it gets hard, it gets rough, but as long as you remember what made you do this, you will never go wrong. Treat people kindly, be a good person, work incredibly hard and you’ll get what you want out of it." (H/T EWrestling News)

Since Gargano's WWE departure in 2021, he and his wife Candice LeRae have welcomed their newborn son, Quill, into the world. With fatherhood now his number one priority, it may be some time before fans see him in the ring again.

Johnny Gargano was recently seen at the Performance Center

Despite having left WWE last year, the former NXT Champion still has many close friends in the company.

Gargano recently visited the Performance Center in April 2022 for many of his old colleagues to meet his newborn son.

Catch-Newz @CatchNewz



(TW - Malcolmvelli) Johnny Gargano et son bébé au Performance Center de la #WWE (TW - Malcolmvelli) Johnny Gargano et son bébé au Performance Center de la #WWE :(TW - Malcolmvelli) https://t.co/amRdggEw30

In what was most likely a social visit, Gargano's appearance at a place owned by WWE sent fans' minds ablaze. Many speculated that the Cleveland native might be making a return to his former promotion. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Pratik Singh