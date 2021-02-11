WWE announces KUSHIDA's opponent for tonight's episode of NXT 

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano was set to defend his title against KUSHIDA. But it has been reported that Gargano will be unable to compete at this weekend's upcoming NXT TakeOver: Vengance event due to an injury. Gargano's protégé, Austin Theory has stated that he wants revenge on KUSHIDA, and he'll have a chance to get it on NXT this week.

On its Twitter page, WWE NXT announced that Theory will face KUSHIDA in a singles match on Wednesday night.

In addition to the match announcement, the post references Gargano's injury. Earlier this week, Theory posted a video in which he revealed that Gargano will miss the TakeOver show. In the same video, he stated that he wants to make KUSHIDA pay.

Also on tonight's show, fans will see three semi-final matches for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Plus, Cameron Grimes will return to the show for the first time since December.

Austin Theory has been a breakout star on NXT

Austin Theory on WWE NXT

Austin Theory joined NXT in 2019, and he made his televised debut on the Christmas Day episode of the show. The star then began appearing on Monday Night RAW as part of Zelina Vega's group, and he teamed up with Angel Garza. The duo unsuccesfully challenged the Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Austin Theory also briefly appeared on RAW as a disciple of Seth Rollins before he quietly returned to NXT.

Theory suffered a few loses when he returned to the black-and-gold brand. After he helped Johnny Gargano regain the NXT North American Championship, Theory joined Gargano's stable, The Way. Theory has been a prominent member of NXT since he joined forces with Gargano. It looks like he has a bright future in WWE.