Johnny Gargano's return may signal the end of an unpopular Vince McMahon directive

NXT-alum Johnny Gargano set the wrestling world ablaze by making his WWE return on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Johnny Wrestling cut a heartfelt promo and seemingly started a feud with his former partner Theory. His return might also indicate the end of Vince McMahon's mandate to change wrestler names.

The Heart and Soul of NXT left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021. He hasn't wrestled a match since, instead spending time with his family. Speculation was thrown around about where he might end uo next. When Triple H took over Creative, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he would end up in back in WWE.

Johnny Gargano's return might be a sign of a change in guard for WWE under The Game. PWInsider reports that many within the company believe that Gargano's return seemingly indicates that McMahon's directive to change the names of talents is no longer in place.

Johnny Wrestling received a huge crowd reaction upon his return. Some fans seem confused, possibly because of his lack of exposure to the main roster. Howver, the majority of people present at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada did recognize the returning Superstar.

Johnny Gargano sends a heartfelt message to fans following his WWE return

The WWE return of Johnny Gargano took everyone by surprise. He then sent a heartfelt message to his fans, thanking them for the positive reaction he received in Toronto.

The former NXT North American Champion is one of the faces of the brand's black and gold era. After spending 5 years in the developmental show, he would part ways with WWE late last year. only to make his comeback amidst adoring cheers.

After the show last night, Johnny took to Instagram to post a picture of himself from the show. He thanked the fans in the caption as such:

Last night still feels like a dream..Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until my name popped up! Hearing that response and walking out will be a moment I never forget! Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Pro Wrestling is so cool.. and #JohnnyWrestling is back! ❤" - wrote Gargano

It looks like Johnny Gargano has his first feud on the main roster already set-up. He superkicked his former protege and current Mr. Money In The Bank Theory after a verbal back-and-forth.

