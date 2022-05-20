Johnny Gargano's "What’s NeXT?" panel added to Starrcade V

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano is heading to Nashville SummerSlam weekend for Starrcast V.

Johnny Wrestling's next destination in the world of professional wrestling continues to remain a mystery. If he doesn't make a move between now and July, we might have to wait until Starrcast V to get an answer regarding what's next for the NXT Triple Crown Champion.

Starrcast Events took to social media today to announce that Johnny Gargano will have his own panel at Starrcast V, where he will supposedly answer the question of what the next chapter of his professional wrestling career will be.

"The wrestling world was abuzz last night about @JohnnyGargano and at #STARRCAST he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know...What's NeXT? Braclets & @FiteTV pre-orders go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm ET at Starrcast.com!" Starrcast Events tweeted.

#Starrcast @StarrcastEvents



What's NeXT?



Bracelets & The wrestling world was abuzz last night about @JohnnyGargano and at #STARRCAST he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know…What's NeXT?Bracelets & @FiteTV pre-orders go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm ET at Starrcast.com The wrestling world was abuzz last night about @JohnnyGargano and at #STARRCAST he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know…What's NeXT?Bracelets & @FiteTV pre-orders go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm ET at Starrcast.com! https://t.co/AYPxRyRcmi

Johnny Gargano joins a star-studded lineup at Starrcast V

While we didn't get Johnny Gargano last night on AEW Dynamite, at least we have a confirmation of an upcoming wrestling appearance for the former WWE NXT Superstar.

Starrcast V is scheduled to run in Nashville during SummerSlam weekend and will feature some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling.

Other stage events that have been announced at Starrcast V include:

The Roast of Ric Flair

One Last Ride for The Horsemen

Foley is Pod

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Kevin Nash's Kliq This Podcast

30 Years Later With Bret Hart: Reflecting on the 1992 SummerSlam match with The British Bulldog

Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale tomorrow at noon EST.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Gargano can wait all the way until the end of July before returning to professional wrestling. If so, hopefully, this panel at Starrcast V will answer all of our questions. Only time will tell.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Is Starrcast V the next time we see Johnny Gargano? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell