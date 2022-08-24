Former WWE Superstar posts heartwarming reaction to Johnny Gargano's return

Johnny Gargano's surprise WWE return has dominated the headlines this week, with many top stars reacting to his comeback.

The 35-year-old star hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring since December 2021 after his contract with WWE expired. However, this past Monday on RAW, the former NXT Champion shocked fans with his surprise appearance on the show.

One person who felt a strong emotional connection to his return was his wife and fellow wrestler Candice LeRae, who posted a picture of her and their son Quill on Instagram reacting to Johnny Wrestling's homecoming to WWE.

"He may not remember it, but I’ll never forget it." H/T Instagram

Like her husband, Candice is an accomplished wrestler herself, having won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Indi Hartwell, LeRae left WWE in May 2022.

Johnny Gargano reacts to his WWE return

In what was a surprising return for all involved, Johnny Wrestling's comeback was an emotional one for both him and his adoring fans.

Following his appearance on RAW, Gargano took to social media to comment on his return to the company.

"Last night still feels like a dream..Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until my name popped up! Hearing that response and walking out will be a moment I never forget! Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Pro Wrestling is so cool.. and #JohnnyWrestling is back!" H/T Instagram

Having never had a full run on WWE's main roster, the list of dream matches for Johnny Gargano is endless, with foes like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and many others waiting in the wings.

What was your reaction to the WWE return of Johnny Gargano? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe