"He's just handled things a little bit differently" - Johnny Gargano says rising WWE Superstar doesn't have any appreciation

Johnny Gargano thinks rising WWE Superstar doesn't have any appreciation as he was handed things on the main roster.

Last year, Johnny Gargano gave an emotional speech as he left the Black and Gold brand. Gargano was the soul of the brand, and after his loss at WarGames, it seemed like it was the end of The Rebel Heart from WWE. However, he made a spectacular return to the company and joined the main roster.

After more than nine months of inactivity, Gargano joined the red brand but was confronted by Austin Theory. Speaking on WWE Espanol, Gargano spoke about Theory and said that he doesn't have any appreciation for Austin as he was handed things since joining the main roster:

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, my goal for him was always for him to be in the position that he is in now. I wanted to see him succeed, I want him to succeed, I want to see him as Mr. Money in the Bank, I want him to go on and win titles. Because when I picked him, I picked him cause I knew he was going to be the future of WWE. I think that he's just handled things a little bit differently. I think that just comes from being handed things and that comes from not having an appreciation for where he's at currently in his life." (From 20:50 to 21:18)

The two superstars are currently feuding on the red brand, with Johnny Gargano having Kevin Owens on his side while Theory has the Alpha Academy to back him up.

Johnny Gargano says he will humble Austin Theory

In 2020, Gargano did the unthinkable when he turned heel and screwed Tommaso Ciampa out of his NXT Championship match against Adam Cole. Later, Candice LeRae turned heel for Garagno to capitalize and win his feud against Ciampa.

The duo created a stable called The Way alongside Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell. Theory and Hartwell were taken in as Gargano and LeRae' protege respectively. Speaking on WWE Espanol, Rebel Heart said he would humble Theory:

"I think my job now is to humble him and make him appreciate the things that he has. (From 21:23 to 21:30)

Fans are excited to see Gargano face Theory and hopefully win his Money in the Bank briefcase.

