Former WWE Superstar reveals Triple H agreed to take a finger-pointing picture with his son

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano revealed Triple H agreed to take a picture-pointing photograph with his son Quill.
Johnny Gargano is married to Candice LeRae, a current WWE NXT Superstar. The wrestling couple is parents to a son named Quill. LeRae is currently on maternity leave. Gargano and the 14-time World Champion share a good relationship as the former tweeted about The Game announcing his in-ring retirement on March 24, 2022.
During a recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Gargano said Hunter congratulated him on becoming a father. The King of Kings also promised to fulfill his request:
"I talked to him a few times. He texted me and Candice when Quill was born, obviously, and congratulated us and said he can't wait to meet Quill, and my one request is when he meets Quill, ‘Can you please take the finger-pointing picture with him?’ He said he'd be honored to do that. So that's what we have in the docket is Hunter's gonna hit Quill with the next finger-pointing picture." (H/T - Fightful)
Booker T believes Triple H isn't credited enough for his work as a heel
Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T said the Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE deserves much more respect for his work as a heel.
Speaking on his podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T said The Game is the reason behind the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold achieving so much success in WWE:
“A lot of people don’t want to give that credit. Just being able to flat out say, ‘yeah, he was a huge reason guys like The Rock and Stone Cold did as well as they did.’ Because they had an ultimate rival in...Triple H. Then just think about some of the matches Triple H had with The Undertaker. Those matches right there alone, I just give credit where credit is due to the guys that laid the foundations.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)
