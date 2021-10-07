Johnny Gargano seemingly teases his WWE departure

Will Johnny Gargano depart WWE when his contract expires in December?

The latest hint from Gargano seems to imply that he is. With Johnny Wrestling's WWE contract set to expire in early December, The NXT Triple Crown winner has quietly removed all references to WWE, NXT, and The USA Network from his Twitter bio. It's something that the WWE Universe quickly caught onto.

Johnny Gargano is now listing himself as a "pro wrestler" in his Twitter bio, which might be another clue as that is a term that Vince McMahon doesn't want to see used in WWE. This could be Gargano's way of slyly confirming to his fans that he's going elsewhere in December.

This would be similar to Adam Cole hinting to his fans that he was leaving WWE when he mentioned that he would never give up his Twitch Channel, which is something he couldn't keep on the WWE main roster.

Where might Johnny Gargano end up?

If Johnny Gargano chooses to depart WWE in December, there will be no shortage of companies looking to sign him. Johnny Wrestling has become one of the greatest figures during the the Black and 'Golden' era of the NXT brand. He was one of the performers who carried the banner during its greatest years.

While most fans will immediately point to Johnny Gargano becoming 'Johnny Elite' with AEW, that's not the only wrestling company that could benefit from having Gargano on their roster.

You can't rule out that Gargano might look to sign with IMPACT or New Japan Pro Wrestling, who have both been in the news as of late looking to sign some of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling right now.

Whether Gargano stays or goes, you can bet he's going to be one of the hottest wrestling stories of December. He has a strong following and resonates with the pro wrestling audience.

Both his mix of terrific technical style and a willingness to have a 'devil may care' attitude makes him a fan favorite. He has a certain, quiet appeal that the hardcore fanbase definitely approves of.

When Johnny Wrestling eventually decides which wrestling ring he will call his home for years to come.

Is this a sign that Johnny Gargano is departing WWE in December? If so, where do you think he'll end up? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

