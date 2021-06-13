"There's always revenge on my mind" - Johnny Gargano has strong words for fellow NXT Superstar

WWE held an NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference on Saturday to usher in the black and gold brand's latest pay-per-view and during it Johnny Gargano revealed the source of real-life heat between him and Adam Cole, before going on to threaten the former NXT Champion.

Sportskeeda's own Rick Uccino was present at the event and was able to ask a question of Johnny Wrestling, asking him whether he was out for revenge against Adam Cole for his wrongdoings of the past against him. Here's the question in full,

"If there's one thing Johnny Gargano knows how to do, it's put on a show at NXT TakeOver. And once again you'll be in the ring with Adam Cole with the NXT Championship on the line. Given your history and how your last few matches ended in his favor, will there be a little bit of revenge on your mind come Sunday?"

Johnny Gargano didn't hesitate to answer the question, telling a story about how Adam Cole took the NXT Championship to his father's restaurant to rub it in his face that his son didn't have it.

"Rick, there's always revenge on my mind. I am always loyal to the people who are loyal to me and if you spite me, I do not forget it, I always remember." Said Gargano, "But we're talking about something that happened two years ago. Part of me thinks I should thank Adam Cole, because I sat back and I watched him go to Cleveland, Ohio with the NXT Championship, go to my dad's restaurant, I watched that happen. And then what did people do? They still cheered him. That taught me that people, they are not loyal. They still cheered a piece of garbage, and yes, Adam Cole is a piece of garbage."

Gargano then turned his thoughts towards NXT TakeOver: In Your House where he will be competing for the NXT Championship alongside Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly and current champion Karrion Kross. He issued a threat towards Adam Cole and brought his significant other, Britt Baker into it.

"But I respect his accomplishments, I respect what he's capable of in that ring, but that was almost two years ago. Looking around this room after what Adam Cole has pulled in the last two weeks, after he threw a chair in my face, I think everyone here at this table, in the fiveway want to kick his teeth down his throat. And Monday morning, I think he's going to be very happy he knows a good dentist."

You can watch the full global press conference here, with all five members of the NXT Championship five-way match, Ember Moon and Raquel Gonzales and the two men vying to become the next Million Dollar Championship holders, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight all answering questions ahead of the event.

