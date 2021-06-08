"I think the initial idea was always to do me vs. Tommaso." - Johnny Gargano on the fate of DIY

Johnny Gargano sat down with Ryan Satin to discuss quite a bit. NXT's first-ever Triple Crown Champion spoke his mind on several things involving his NXT run, including his time with The Way, his run in the indies, and even his own fans.

Another topic that came up during the Out of Character podcast was Gargano's time in the popular tag-team DIY alongside long-time friend/enemy Tomasso Ciampa.

The former NXT and North American Champion went into detail about when they knew they had chemistry with one another.

"So, I don't wanna say it was from an in-ring thing. I think when we started doing the Gloriousbombs with Bobby Roode that is when it first started." Gargano stated.

Johhny Gargano went on to explain that this was a fun take on a "photobomb" where they would film Bobby Roode at various random moments to the tune of his popular entrance music. What started as a funny joke eventually became DIY.

Johnny Gargano also spoke on why he believed DIY's Tag-Team title run was so short. The NXT star stated he believed the team's time was always numbered as they were destined to feud sooner rather than later.

"When me and Tommaso were paired together as a tag-team, I think the initial idea was always to do me vs. Tommaso. Cause you look at us and we're not a prototype tag-team. We're completely polar opposities." Johnny Gargano explained.

With this in mind, it makes sense why the title run was so short. Gargano believes they had to keep their stint with the belts relatively small so they could build to the eventual blood feud.

Johnny Gargano is next set to do battle at NXT In Your House

Gargano is set to compete for the NXT Championship

Johnny Gargano has seen much success after the destruction of DIY. Since breaking up, Johnny Wrestling has claimed the North American Title and the NXT Championship. This made him NXT's first Triple Crown winner.

Gargano is looking for that success once again. On June 13th, Johnny will have to prove why they call him Johnny TakeOver when he battles for the NXT Title in a Fatal 5-Way. He will have to overcome Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly to reclaim the Championship. Can Johnny Gargano reach the top of the mountain once again?

