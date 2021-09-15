What happened after NXT 2.0 went off the air

Former North American Champion Johnny Gargano addressed the fans after NXT 2.0 went off the air.

He spoke about the future of the product and what the rebranding meant for the promotion. The former NXT Champion also interacted with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Cameron Grimes and his wife, Candace LeRae.

Gargano announced that there were exciting times ahead for the show and its supporters. He attributed the brand's success to fans as they chanted "NXT" and "Johnny Wrestling."

“You guys were all here to witness history. The start of a brand new NXT, and let me tell ya, as someone who's been here for a very, very long time, there are nothing but exciting times ahead for this brand. I promise all of you that. Because it doesn't matter who is in this ring, the missing ingredient, the secret ingredient of NXT is every one of you guys. You guys make this place run. You guys make this place the place to be.” Gargano said.

Watch the full video featuring Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae here:

NXT 2.0 promised a lot for the fans

The long advertised reboot of the brand took place on the September 14th episode of the show. The promotion was rebranded as WWE NXT 2.0.

The latest episode had a star-studded card with Kyle O’Reilly, LA Knight, Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa competing in a fatal four-way match for the vacated NXT Championship with Ciampa walking into the new era as the titleholder.

The thrilling Championship match was followed by the debut of Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner. Breakker had an impressive outing, beating LA Knight in his first match.

The show also featured the anticipated wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. Beth Phoenix was ordained to perform the wedding. Austin Theory and current United States champion Damian Priest were also present backstage to witness the InDex wedding.

