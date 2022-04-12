"A big part of me that still feels a little unfulfilled" - Johnny Gargano teases future return to WWE

Will Johnny Gargano return to WWE sooner rather than later?

Johnny Wrestling's WWE contract expired last December, and he chose to take time off from wrestling to be with his wife Candice LeRae as they prepared for the birth of their first child.

Gargano made his first wrestling-related appearance since December at the 2022 WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania week, where he spoke with WhatCulture about a variety of subjects. When asked about a potential return to WWE to have a run on the main roster, Gargano didn't rule it out:

"WWE, at the end of the day, was always the company I watched growing up," Johnny Gargano said. "It was my dream to be there. It was my dream to wrestle for that company and I had a hell of a run there. There is a big part of me that still feels a little unfulfilled. I felt like, towards the end of my NXT run, I felt complete. I feel I did everything I possibly could in NXT, but for me, I'm always this underdog looking for different mountains to climb and hills to topple over. I just want a new mountain to climb." (H/T: Fightful)

Johnny Gargano believes he could have a Shawn Michaels-like run in WWE one day

Johnny Wrestling admitted that he still wants to compete at WrestleMania someday. He cited Shawn Michaels having a great run with WWE when he returned at 38 years old:

"I'd be lying if I didn't say that there is a little part of me that says, 'you could wrestle at WrestleMania one day.' It was a dream come true to wrestle there and I still dream of one day being Intercontinental Champion, being WWE Champion, wrestling at WrestleMania. Those are still goals I haven't hit," Johnny Gargano continued. "I'm only 34, I have a long way to go. I've accomplished a lot of things and I'm far from done. Shawn Michaels came back at 38 and had a hell of a run. You never know what could happen in the future." (H/T: Fightful)

Johnny Gargano is only 34 right now and - if his run in NXT is anything to go by - still in his prime. Whether he returns to WWE or ventures to greener pastures in the broader wrestling industry still remains to be seen.

What do you make of Gargano's comments? Do you think we'll see Johnny Wrestling back in WWE someday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

