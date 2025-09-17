Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa make massive WWE changes upon NXT return

WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa recently made major changes during their appearance on the NXT Homecoming Premium Live Event. The DIY members made individual entrances on the show.At WWE NXT Homecoming, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa locked horns with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. During their entrances, the DIY stars brought back their classic theme songs. Ciampa came out to his Blackheart theme with black and gold paint on his face. Following this, Gargano made his entrance, bringing back the Rebel Heart theme. Both stars received some massive pops from fans for these entrances.All of the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like DIY would take home the win. However, things completely changed in Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes' favor after The Miz's interference.The A-Lister showed up at the ringside to hit Gargano with The Skull Crushing Finale while the referee was busy breaking up a physical altercation between Ciampa and Williams inside the ring, as they were illegal at the time in the match. After Miz threw Johnny inside the squared circle, Carmelo immediately went to the top of the turnbuckle to hit his opponent with Nothing But Net and won the match for his team via pinfall.Check out a clip of their entrances below:There are still some incredible matches left on the WWE NXT Homecoming card, including Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley). Initially, Tiffany Stratton was supposed to team up with Ripley and Vaquer, but she suffered an injury on last week's WWE SmackDown and was replaced by Valkyria.It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the rest of the show.