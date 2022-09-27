Johnny Gargano touts the reformation of Panda Express tonight on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano evidently enjoys a slow burn when it comes to the world of professional wrestling.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Gargano will team up with Kevin Owens for the very first time to take on The Alpha Academy. While there were teases of a Panda Express tag team between the two, it never ended up happening until now.

Johnny Wrestling took to social media recently to hype up his tag team match tonight with Kevin Owens against The Alpha Academy and how this tag team with Kevin Owens is eight years in the making. Tweeting out:

"TONIGHT #WWERaw A team that started in a random collection of videos on YouTube (but never ended up actually teaming) finally joins forces 8 years later! Hop on board the #Panda#Express! #ChooChoo?"

Will Johnny Gargano get through to Austin Theory?

Johnny Gargano's surprise return to WWE last month was interrupted by his former stablemate in The Way, Austin Theory.

Mr. Money in the Bank is clearly a different person now than he was with Gargano in NXT.

In recent weeks, both Gargano and Owens have tried to get through to Theory, but to no avail.

It will be interesting to see if Gargano or KO will eventually be able to make Theory see the light or if he'll continue down the path he's on now.

Several within the WWE Universe would like to see Johnny Wrestling win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Austin Theory, but there has been no confirmation that's the direction Triple H intends to go in.

You can bet that Theory will be watching the backs of his friends in The Alpha Academy later tonight on WWE RAW.

What do you make of Johnny Wrestling's comments? Are you excited to see Panda Express finally team up tonight on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

