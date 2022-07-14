Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano gives his honest opinion on the creative changes made in NXT 

Johnny Gargano recently gave his thoughts on NXT's new creative direction over the past year.

Johnny Wrestling performed in NXT for six years and captured multiple championships during its black-and-gold era. However, WWE recently decided to change the show's presentation and roster significantly.

Speaking on Good Karma Wrestling, the former NXT Champion noted that he understood why the brand changed the way it did.

"I totally understand it, they went to more of a strictly developmental program, which I totally get,” he said. “They’re building people for the future and they have a lot of great gems there and a lot of people that should turn out and hopefully become superstars one day." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The creative changes received a mixed response from the show's viewers. However, NXT 2.0 has been able to create new stars like Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, and Carmelo Hayes over the past few months.

Johnny Gargano has some advice for new WWE recruits

Gargano carved an excellent career on the independent circuit before signing with the Stamford-based company. However, upon arrival, the 34-year-old star still had to learn the WWE style.

Speaking on the Bob Culture podcast, the former champion shared a piece of advice for upstarts in the promotion,

"Never lose that wrestling fan inside of you. That is what’s going to help you treat people how they should be treated, but also wrestle how you should wrestle … I always kind of try to think, ‘What can I do that would make little Johnny Gargano lose his mind?’"

He added:

"Wrestling does suck at times, it gets hard, it gets rough, but as long as you remember what made you do this, you will never go wrong. Treat people kindly, be a good person, work incredibly hard and you’ll get what you want out of it." (H/T EWrestling News)

Despite the fact that Johnny Gargano has left WWE, fans remain hopeful that he will make a return to the business in the future.

