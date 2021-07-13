Johnny Gargano wants to take the ball from Karrion Kross and run with it [Exclusive]

Johnny Gargano is looking to become a two-time NXT Champion this week on NXT when he challenges Karrion Kross. On paper, this is a mismatch. Kross is a much bigger and stronger opponent, and so far, is unbeaten in singles competition during his time in WWE.

Now, by the time things are all said and done, Special Guest Referee Samoa Joe may prove to be the equalizer that Johnny Gargano desperately seems to need.

There has definitely been more than enough tension between Joe and Kross in recent weeks to tease a possible intervention by the man meant to be there to call it down the middle.

From a storyline standpoint, this all adds up to great drama. When it comes to putting on a show, the tale of the tape means very little to Johnny Gargano. Sportskeeda Wrestling had a chance to catch up with the former NXT Champion this week, and he said can adapt to any situation.

"I pride myself on fitting in any role. Going up against any style. You put me in the ring with a cruiserweight, I can wrestle that style. You put me in the ring with a heavyweight, I can wrestle that style. You put me in a street fight, I can wrestle that style," Johnny Gargano said. "I really pride myself on being able to mix it up and do whatever is called upon me on that given night. I've always, obviously, been inspired by smaller guys like Daniel Bryan and guys like Shawn Michaels. I distinctly remember Shawn Michaels going up against Vader. And Sid. And Diesel. And I love the David versus Goliath story that could potentially be told there."

Fighting larger opponents is nothing new to Johnny Wrestling. Look no further than his cage match with Bronson Reed for the North American Championship several weeks back.

Karrion Kross, meanwhile, is a man on a mission. In his own words, he's out to kill off the old guard of NXT. Which may play a factor in why the crowd is cheering for an upset.

During their face-off at the Great American Bash, Gargano was clearly over with the audience. Gargano loudly screaming that Kross sucks and later proclaiming that he couldn't lace up his wife's boots, certainly didn't do anything to harm his standing with the fans.

Many loyal NXT watchers flocked to social media to declare the babyface turn complete. Is it? Or is Johnny Gargano once again adapting to the situation?

"It's a unique environment, because now we have a live crowd again. You have to think, my whole run as a heel, we haven't had a crowd," Johnny Gargano said. "I've been a heel for basically a year and a half now, but we haven't had fans. So now the fans are back and, obviously, I'm very lucky that people seem to enjoy my work and people seem to enjoy me. I guess you can kind of slot me anywhere you want."

Gargano says it's been really interesting to see guys like himself, Adam Cole, and Tommaso Ciampa get cheered by the returning fans at the Capitol Wrestling Center. He does question whether their longevity and loyalty to the black and gold brand has something to do with that.

Regardless, the fans are certainly behind Gargano heading into this match against Karrion Kross. If that means it's time for a return of Johnny Wrestling, then a return of Johnny Wrestling is what we're going to get.

"It does make sense, obviously, for me going against Karrion Kross who is the big bad. He is the the big boss at the end of the video game. He's unbeatable. He's unstoppable. For me to, kind of, go into that underdog Johnny Wrestling role, it does make sense. And I think story-wise, it does fit the bill at this time," said Johnny Gargano.

Maybe in this story, David will find a sling-shot in the form of a 282lbs Samoan Submission Machine. Maybe, Johnny Gargano will find a way to overcome the odds all on his own. Either way, a win tonight gives Gargano a chance at a bit of redemption

Johnny Gargano says he has a meaningful NXT Championship run in him

Johnny Gargano is one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of NXT, but his lone run as NXT Champion pales in comparison to the likes of Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, and others. During the NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference, Gargano called his own run an embarrassment.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gargano was asked whether that statement was a work or a shoot. If Johnny Gargano ever said it didn't upset him that his run with the NXT Title only lasted 56 days, he would be lying. Even if those 56 days were the best in NXT history - his words, not ours.

"I just feel like I have another run in me. I feel like, kind of the same regard to the North American Championship, where I just want the ball. And that just might be me in my competitive nature, where I always want the ball. I always want to be the guy to run as fast as he can to the end zone and score the touchdown for you," Johnny Gargano said. "I guess it makes sense, given the Johnny Wrestling story and Johnny Wrestling arc. That he fought so hard to get the Title. He finally got the Title and then Adam Cole took it from him. So story-wise, it makes tons of sense. But personally, me being the guy that I am, I want the ball man. I want to be able to have the run that I would like to have one day."

We'll find out tonight if it's, once again, Johnny Gargano's time to take the ball and run with it. NXT gets underway at 8 pm EST on the USA Network.

