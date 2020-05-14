Johnny Gargano has called dibs on this iconic entrance

On tonight's NXT it was announced that a new TakeOver event will be coming our way as an old classic returns. NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be streaming live on 7th June live on the WWE Network and Johnny Gargano already seems set for the event.

The former NXT Champion has tweeted saying that he wants to recreate WWE Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels' iconic entrance at In Your House 6 when he faced off against Owen Hart.

Johnny Gargano put out a tweet saying he wants the entrance and called dibs on it. You can see the full tweet below.

The new Johnny Gargano

It is safe to say that Johnny Gargano is a changed man. The Rebel Heart we knew is no more and he goes by the new mantra of 'All Heart and No Soul'.

Johnny Gargano underwent a persona change after his battle with Tommaso Ciampa and then showed it last week against Dominik Dijakovic. He used a turnbuckle and some timely assistance from his wife, Candice LeRae, to pick up the win.

Even LeRae has changed and the couple sent a warning to Keith Lee and Mia Yim tonight on NXT. It will be interesting to see if we will see the four Superstars faceoff at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.