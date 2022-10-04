"That is what he is known for" - Johnny Gargano sends message to WWE Superstar after attack on RAW

Johnny Gargano warned Austin Theory following tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

He wrestled Otis from Alpha Academy this week on the red brand. Chad Gable was ringside, and Austin Theory joined commentary for the match. Austin bashed Gargano with the briefcase, and Otis capitalized with a Powerslam for the pinfall. After the match, Theory and Alpha Academy beat Johnny Wrestling down in the middle of the ring before Braun Strowman broke it up.

WWE announcer Kevin Patrick caught up to Johnny after the red brand went off the air and interviewed him on RAW Talk. Gargano brought up Theory being his lackey in NXT in The Way faction and warned the 25-year-old ahead of their match next week.

"Before he was the youngest United States Champion of all time before he was the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, he was known as Johnny Gargano's lackey in NXT. I don't care what he does, where he goes, I don't care what he does with that briefcase. He will always just be Johnny Gargano's lackey. That is what he is known for. [00:01 - 00:25]

Johnny noted that their match next week will be at the Barclays Center, and it is the venue where he wrestled his first NXT TakeOver event.

"Next week, Brooklyn, the Barclays Center, the place where I wrestled my first TakeOver. The place where I won the NXT Championship. The Barclays Center is Johnny Wrestling's house. Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Monday Night RAW. Finally, me and Theory one on one. I am going to remind him that he is just Johnny Gargano's lackey," he added. [00:26 - 00:54]

Johnny Gargano thinks Indi Hartwell is ready for the WWE main roster

Johnny Gargano recently joined WWE Espanol for an interview and praised several talents from NXT.

The Rebel Heart stated that we are having a fantastic period in professional wrestling and brought up his former stablemate in The Way faction, Indi Hartwell. She is the only remaining member of the former NXT faction to not join the main roster yet.

"I think we're in an amazing time period right now and there is so much amazing talent especially a lot of great talent in NXT. Obviously Bron Breakkers, Creed Brothers, Cora Jade, Roxanne [Perez], and Indi [Hartwell], obviously, is ready-made for the main roster. I think there is a lot of great talent down in NXT that are going to get amazing opportunities in the future," said Gargano. [24:43 to 25:05]

Austin Theory interrupted Johnny Gargano's first promo when he returned to WWE and got a Superkick to the face. It will be interesting to see who wins their matchup next week on WWE RAW.

When do you think Austin Theory will cash in his Money in the Bank contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

