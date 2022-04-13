"People lost their minds" - Johnny Knoxville shares details of Brock Lesnar body-slamming Wee Man  

Johnny Knoxville recently recalled the time Brock Lesnar sent Wee Man through a table. The Jackass Forever star mentioned that people sitting around the table were taken aback by the incident as Knoxville himself was overwhelmed with laughter.

Earlier this year during Royal Rumble weekend, a video of Brock Lesnar body-slamming Wee Man emerged on social media and went viral in a matter of hours. The video entailed the former WWE Champion picking up Wee Man effortlessly and proceeding to slam him through a table at a Four Seasons. Following the bodyslam, Lesnar can be seen laughing as other crew members pooled around the broken table and hugged The Beast Incarnate.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Johnny Knoxville shared his experience of watching Brock Lesnar bodyslam Wee Man through a table:

"I became the biggest Brock Lesnar fan as soon as he slammed Wee Man through that table. I lost my ability to stand afterwards. I just felt to my knees and I was hugging strangers. I went to hug Brock. It was an amazing moment at the Four Seasons restaurant. People lost their minds. Every time Wee Man gets slammed, or slams someone, people lose their minds. We couldn't have been any happier and none of us made any movement to clear any glasses or plates off the table. We just let him get slammed right into the glassware and everything else." [39:44 - 40:43]

Brock Lesnar on slamming Wee Man

During his interview on the Pat McAfee show, Lesnar recalled bodyslamming Wee Man, suggesting that it wasn't scripted or planned but rather it was more of an impromptu decision on his part.

The Beast Incarnate stated that he came out of his private room to sit down with the Jackass crew for a while but was confronted by Wee Man in a satirical manner. As a joke, Lesnar picked him up and put him through a table.

Lesnar further mentioned that he had a lot of fun slamming Wee Man through the table. What did you think of the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

