Former WWE Superstar says Shane McMahon tried to give him a push

Johnny The Bull, who competed under the ring name Johnny Stamboli in WWE, is grateful to Shane McMahon. Johnny Stamboli recently appeared on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he discussed a few topics. He said that Shane McMahon protected him a lot from the politics in the promotion.

Stamboli is a former Hardcore Champion in WWE and was part of the trio The Full Blooded Italians, which also consisted of Nunzio and Chuck Palumbo.

Johnny Stamboli revealed in the interview that Shane McMahon and he were good friends, which helped him. He also stated that Shane pushed The Full Blooded Italians by engaging them in fights with the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and others:

“Shane and I became good friends when I went to WWE. Every time he was at the show, I would win. When he wasn’t there, I would lose. There was politics. There were certain people in the booking committee who didn’t like me and I didn’t like them, but when Shane McMahon was there, he trumped all of them because he’s Shane McMahon. That’s why when they put us together as the FBI, we were getting pushed big time wrestling Brock, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, all the top guys. When Shane left, they broke us up." (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Update on Shane McMahon's current WWE status

Going by reports from Fightful and Wrestling Inc, Shane McMahon is no longer a part of WWE.

The report from Wrestling Inc. suggests that Shane, who is “still a WWE talent and under a deal,” seldom appears in the office nowadays. The 51-year-old was last seen at WrestleMania 37 when he came second to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match.

