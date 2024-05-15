JoJo makes important announcement concerning the late Bray Wyatt

JoJo Offerman has recently shared an update about the late Bray Wyatt on her Instagram story. She will soon release a song in memory of the WWE legend and has finished writing the same as per her update on social media.

Wyatt passed away in August last year at the age of 36. The wrestling community still has not gotten over Bray's passing. His fiancee, JoJo, occasionally shares messages dedicated to him on her official Instagram handle.

In a new update, JoJo revealed that she has written a song dedicated to Bray Wyatt and is planning on recording it soon. Here's what she said:

“So, today I finished writing probably the most heartbreaking song I have ever written in my life, and of course, it’s about Windham (Bray Wyatt), and hopefully soon I get to record it and you guys get to hear it. Today was a very hard day for me, filled with a lot of tears and heartache. But I am very proud of everything that I did, so I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. Stay tuned!” [H/T The UBJ]

What the future has in store for JoJo Offerman remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bo Dallas opened up about Bray Wyatt's unfortunate demise

Bo Dallas recently opened up about Bray Wyatt's tragic passing in a new WWE documentary titled "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal." Dallas recalled the doctor informing the family that Wyatt was no more.

"He said (the doctor) 'We've got bad news, he's gone.' Time slowed down, and I could see the reaction of everybody in the room. My mum and dad crumbling, my sister had her baby wrapped to her chest and she's fallen," Bo Dallas said. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Wyatt was a beloved figure among his peers in WWE. His release in 2021 came as a genuine surprise to the WWE Universe and fans collectively rejoiced when he finally made his return a year later.

