Jojo Offerman reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE return at Extreme Rules

Former WWE announcer Joseann Offerman (aka Jojo) has reacted with a heartfelt tweet to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022.

Bray Wyatt and Joseann Offerman have been in a relationship for quite a while now, as they have two children together and got engaged in April earlier this year. Jojo spent eight years in WWE as a ring announcer until her exit in 2021, which was incidentally around the same time as Wyatt's release.

Joseann was one of the first personalities to react to Bray's long-awaited return, and she was unsurprisingly proud of her partner, as she revealed below on Twitter:

"Holy shit! So damn proud of you baby."

While fans are rightfully celebrating Wyatt's return, it would be least surprising if Jojo Offerman also follows him back into the company. If we've learned anything in recent weeks, it is that nothing is out of bounds in Triple H led WWE!

How did Bray Wyatt make his WWE return at Extreme Rules?

After releasing cryptic White Rabbit teasers for several weeks, WWE finally revealed the man behind the mysterious character to be Bray Wyatt at the recently-concluded Extreme Rules.

The in-ring action at the premium live event ended with a decent Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the night's most significant moment was yet to happen! The stage was set for the massive White Rabbit reveal as fans in attendance began a 'We want Wyatt' chant.

The lights went out, and "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" started playing in the arena, confirming the arrival of the "Eater of Worlds." However, the company went ahead with an elaborate production routine as people were spotted dressed up as characters from the Firefly Funhouse.

The Fiend briefly showed up before Bray Wyatt emerged with a new mask and a trademark lantern in hand. The former Universal Champion deservedly got one of the loudest pops ever as he potentially also unveiled his new faction.

Wyatt is back in WWE, and rest assured, the fans are in for a wild ride! But what's next for the superstar following his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

