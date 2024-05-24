JoJo Offerman shares heartbreaking message for Bray Wyatt on his birthday

Bray Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman, recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message and tribute to the late superstar. Yesterday would have been Wyatt's 37th birthday, and several personalities sent wishes to the late superstar on social media.

The Fiend tragically passed away on August 24 due to a heart attack, which shocked the WWE Universe as he was loved and cherished all around the world. The sudden death of Wyatt created a void in the industry that can never be fulfilled.

JoJo Offerman took to her Instagram stories to express her heartfelt feelings for Wyatt on his 37th birthday. She expressed how badly the superstar is missed every day.

"I miss you."

Check out a screengrab of her Instagram story below:

JoJo Offerman shared a heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt on Christmas

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman often expresses her love and feelings for Bray Wyatt on social media.

Offerman shared a heartfelt message on Christmas Day expressing her love for The Fiend. She mentioned about his vibrant personality, particularly his special bond with the children and his enthusiasm for making the holiday celebrations memorable. Offerman also conveyed how deeply everyone misses Wyatt.

"Merry Christmas Eve, my love! It’s been 4 months without you, and it still gets harder. Especially now, because Christmas was your thing. You LOVED going all out for the kids. You did the shopping, and I did the wrapping. That was our routine. And you got the coolest sh*t, I swear! Lol, trying to do Christmas the way you would have has been so hard. And I’ve broken down every single day. I miss you so much! The kids miss you so much. We wish you were here. But I know you’re here in spirit, and I hope I made you proud, baby. I love you more than words, Windham, forever (emoji)."

The Stamford-based company and fans around the world will always keep Bray Wyatt in their hearts.