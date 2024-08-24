Jojo Offerman shares heartbreaking update; Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and several other WWE Superstars react

It has officially been a year since former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt tragically passed away, and the wrestling world has changed forever. His brother Bo Dallas has since ensured that his legacy will continue to live on in WWE.

His fiance Jojo Offerman has shared several updates over the past year to express the devastation his passing brought her. She has also shared updates on how she has tried to push forward with her children over the past year.

Offerman recently reflected on the anniversary of his passing with a heartbreaking post about how much she misses her soul mate and will always remember the last time he told her "I love you."

Offerman has pushed for Wyatt's legacy to continue in WWE over the past few months and has supported Bo Dallas as he looked to take on the role.

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Jojo's update

Several superstars have shared updates about Wyatt to mark the anniversary of his passing. Notable names who posted include Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, who both worked closely with Wyatt on screen.

The latter has also reacted to Jojo Offerman's update, alongside several fellow stars including Nia Jax, Naomi, Raquel Rodriquez, Brie Bella, and Summer Rae.

Wyatt touched many superstars and his passing sent shockwaves through the company. Jojo Offerman has been supported in the year that has followed with the company providing payment to her and Wyatt's family for all of Bray Wyatt's recent merchandise sales.

Bo Dallas will make his in-ring debut as Uncle Howdy on Monday Night RAW this coming week and there are several rumors that suggest that Alexa Bliss could return to the company to be part of his debut and even to include herself in Wyatt Sicks.

Bliss was part of a story with Bray Wyatt for several years before he was repackaged upon his return, but there was a belief that the story with Uncle Howdy was set to include Alexa Bliss.

