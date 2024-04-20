Jojo Offerman shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jojo Offerman is a former WWE Superstar after being released by the company back in 2021, but she has remained around the business following the passing of her partner, Bray Wyatt.

Offerman was a major part of the recent Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary and was clearly a huge inspiration to Wyatt and his creative process throughout his time in WWE.

While Offerman is no longer part of the company's shows, she was in Philadelphia for WrestleCon earlier this month, which allowed her to be part of WrestleMania weekend. Offerman has recently taken to her Instagram stories to show off her new hair color, which she has called "copper."

JoJo has a new look

WWE has continued to support Jojo and her two children following Bray Wyatt's passing, and many fans have pushed for her to make her return to the company.

Will Jojo Offerman be part of the Uncle Howdy story on WWE TV?

Jojo was a huge part of Bray Wyatt's life and much of his creative process revolved around her and their children. Offerman was around him all the time and was able to see what he wanted to create better than any production team, which is why she should be a part of the Uncle Howdy story if he is hoping to finish what Wyatt started.

Howdy has already begun teasing his return and dropping QR codes in the same way that Wyatt did back in 2022 when the wrestling world was there to follow the White Rabbit on a regular basis for several weeks.

Following these codes led to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules in 2022, and it seems that these new clues could lead to Uncle Howdy's return. However, it's unclear if he will be alone or, like Wyatt, with his family in tow.

